Down East Wood Ducks to host 2nd annual Beer and Batting Practice events

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks will host the second annual Beer and Batting Practice events presented by Down East Homes.

Beer and Batting Practice will take place at Grainger Stadium on Thursday, October 28 and Thursday, November 11.

Practice makes perfect as fans will have a chance to get their swings in on October 28 while the Swing for Swag will take place on November 11. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and batting practice will go from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

A discounted concessions menu will be available as well as $2 beer throughout the evenings. Children 12 years and younger will receive one complimentary serving of Dippin’ Dots after they swing. Beer and BP is a free event to the public and we welcome fans of all ages to join us.

“We are excited to partner with the Down East Wood Ducks in year two for Beer & Batting Practice. Remember fans, come see us at Down East Homes where our house is your house,” said Down East Homes President Jeff Jones.

Fans can purchase 2022 season tickets by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5154 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am-4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything! Be sure to pick up your 2022 schedule or season ticket information while attending the Beer & Batting practice events this fall.