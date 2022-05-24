KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks, in partnership with Minor League Baseball and Playball Weekend, will host a Pitch Hit & Run Competition for area youth ages 7-14.

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball. The program is designed to provide local youth with an opportunity to compete, completely free, in a competition that showcases individual excellence in baseball/softball skills.

The event will be held June 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Gringer Stadium.

Boys and girls are divided into four age divisions: 7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14, and have the chance to advance through three levels of competition, including Team Championships and the Finals during the World Series. All participants should register online at the Down East Wood Ducks’ Pitch, Hit & Run website and plan to bring age verification (copy/picture of birth certificate or similar) to the competition.