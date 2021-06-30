Easley steals win away for Wood Ducks against Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – For the second night in-a-row, the Down East Wood Ducks won a pitchers’ duel against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, 2-1.

Down East has won its last five games, which marks the second-longest winning streak for the Woodies since the first week of the season when they swept Kannapolis and won the first two games against Carolina for an eight-game winning streak.

After two scoreless innings, the Down East Wood Ducks (29-20) broke through on the scoreboard first against Myrtle Beach starter D.J. Herz. Thomas Saggese hit his fourth home run of the season to left field to put Down East on the board, 1-0.

After Myrtle Beach (21-28) tied the game at one in the bottom of the seventh, the Wood Ducks regained the lead in the top of the eighth against Pelicans’ reliever Bailey Reid (L, 2-3). Jayce Easley led off with a walk and stole second. Luisangel Acuña struck out but Easley stole third and then advanced home on the throwing error charged to Pelicans catcher, Ethan Hearn, as Down East took the 2-1 lead.

Wyatt Sparks took the no-decision but pitched five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with four strikeouts. Joshua Javier pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and one strikeout. Teodoro Ortega (W, 2-0) earned his second win of the season while contributing one scoreless inning, allowing one hit with one strikeout. Josh Smith (S, 1) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings without allowing a run and walked one, en route to his first save of the season.

With a solo home run, Saggese earned the Suddenlink Player of the Game. He has now homered in two of his last three games.

The series continues Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Down East will start RHP Abdiel Mendoza (1-2, 3.94) while Myrtle Beach will counter with RHP Richard Gallardo (1-4, 5.40)

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!