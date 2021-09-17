Eighth-inning rally lifts Wood Ducks, Down East now holds final playoff spot with two games left

KINSTON, N.C. – After a late two-out rally, the Down East Wood Ducks emerged with a 4-2 win against the Charleston RiverDogs.

With a two-run double in the eighth inning, Thomas Saggese earns the Suddenlink Player of the Game.

The Wood Ducks’ win, coupled with Salem’s 13-4 loss to Delmarva, means Down East has a one-game lead for the final postseason spot with two games left. Charleston has already clinched the top spot. Only two teams advance to the postseason.

For the first time this series, Down East (71-47) scored first, tonight in the bottom of the second. Cristian Inoa led off with a single and stole second (9). With one out, Saggese singled to put runners at the corners. During the at-bat of Keyber Rodriguez, a balk was called on Charleston starter Victor Munoz and Inoa scored to put the Woodies ahead 1-0.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Inoa singled and advanced to second when Saggese was hit by a pitch with two outs. Rodriguez followed with a single that scored Inoa from second to give the Woodies a 2-0 lead.

Charleston tied the game in the top of the eighth with two runs.

Down East quickly responded in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Inoa drew a walk and Jose Acosta entered as a pinch runner. Cody Freeman walked and Acosta advanced to second. With runners on first and second, Saggese plated both runners with a two-run double for the 4-2 lead.

Mason Englert took the no-decision but spun six scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Theo McDowell pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs with two walks and one strikeout. Eudrys Mañon (W, 3-0) earned the win, tossing 1 2/3 scoreless innings with three walks and one strikeout.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m. RHP Nick Krauth (5-8, 4.15) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Charleston will turn to LHP Luis Moncada(7-1, 3.02).

