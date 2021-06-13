Englert fans nine as Wood Ducks take finale in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – With a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Sunday afternoon, the Down East Wood Ducks finished their road trip winning seven out of 11 games and four out of six against the Woodpeckers.

Mason Englert pitched five innings and set a career high with nine strikeouts to earn the Suddenlink Player of the game.

Down East (22-13) took their first lead of the day in the top of the sixth. Dustin Harris started the inning with his second triple and scored the go-ahead run on a groundout by Cody Freeman as the Wood Ducks took the 4-3 lead.

After a scoreless first inning, the second inning was ugly for the Wood Ducks. Fayetteville (14-21) was able to plate three runs for a 3-0 lead due to some defensive miscues.

The Wood Ducks came storming back in the top of the fourth. Luisangel Acuña walked and advanced to second on a single by Harris. A wild pitch allowed both runners to advance to second and third. After a pop out and a strikeout, Acuña scored on a wild pitch for the first run for the Woodies. Thomas Saggese walked to put runners at the corners and Obie Ricumstrict doubled to plate both Harris and Saggese to tie the game at three.

Englert (2-1) earned his first win of the season after pitching five innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and set a career-high with nine strikeouts. John Matthews was first out of the bullpen and pitched two scoreless innings and allowed just one hit. Josh Smith contributed one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Joe Corbett (S, 5) pitched a scoreless ninth, issuing one walk and striking out one en route to his fifth save of the season.

The Wood Ducks return home for a 12-game homestand. They will host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers from June 15th – 20th and the Carolina Mudcats from June 22nd – 27th.

