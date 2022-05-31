KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All nine batters in the Down East lineup scored at least one run apiece as the Wood Ducks defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 11-5 Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Wood Ducks leadoff batter Alejandro Osuna scored twice and logged a three-run homer. Maximo Acosta and Junior Paniagua notched two RBIs apiece for the Wood Ducks. Daniel Mateo had three hits and scored twice for the hosts.

The Wood Ducks (22-24) scored all of their runs between the second and sixth innings.

Osuna’s homer, a three-run blast with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, was his sixth of the season. Teammate Tucker Mitchell hit a solo shot in the second inning, his third of the year.

Willy Vasquez and Mason Auer had two RBIs apiece for the RiverDogs (31-15).

Down East starter Gavin Collyer (1-1) picked up the win. He notched seven strikeouts in five innings, allowing two hits, one run and three walks in that span.

