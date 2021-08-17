Errors, walks fuel Wood Ducks’ win at Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – For the second time this season, the Down East Wood Ducks plated multiple runs without recording a hit in a 5-1 win against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Tuesday night.

The Woodies plated their first three runs thanks to two defensive errors and four walks.

Down East struck early in the top of the first, chasing Kannapolis starter Jared Kelley (L, 0-4). Jayce Easley and Daniel Mateo reached base on back-to-back fielding errors by Kannapolis second baseman, Samil Polanco. Luisangel Acuña walked to load the bases. Keyber Rodriguez grounded into a fielder’s choice that forced Acuña but Easley scored and Mateo advanced to third. With runners at the corners, Rodriguez stole second (9) and Mateo stole home (7) for the 2-0 lead. Cristian Inoa walked and after a pitching change, Angel Aponte to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Xavier Valentin walked and Rodriguez scored for the 3-0 lead.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the top of the third. Rodriguez led off the inning with a solo home run (4) to increase the lead to 4-0.

In the fourth inning, the Woodies continued to swing against the Cannon Ballers. Inoa started the inning with a single and Aponte walked. Valentin singled to load the bases and Randy Florentino followed with another single to score Inoa to put Down East ahead, 5-0.

Kannapolis was able to plate a run in the bottom of the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Gavin Collyer took no-decision, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, three walks and tallying seven strikeouts. Nick Yoder (W, 2-0) earned his second win of the season, contributing 2 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Eris Filpo allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts in two innings of work.

The series continues tomorrow, with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. RHP John Matthews (2-4, 7.78) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and RHP Martin Carrasco (1-4, 5.11) will toe the rubber for Kannapolis.

