KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One day after the Down East Wood Ducks held the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to four hits in a 10-0 win, the roles were reversed on Wednesday.

Three Fayetteville pitchers held the Wood Ducks to four hits in a 2-1 win during Education Day at Grainger Stadium. Fayetteville (14-20) got single runs in the first and seventh innings and held on from there.

Fayetteville got its first run when Ricardo Balogh singled in Zachary Cole. The Woodpeckers scored again in the seventh when Jackson Loftin singled in Sandro Gaston.

Down East (19-14) got a run back in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Yeison Morrobel that scored Abimelec Ortiz. A wild bottom of the ninth inning began when Alberto Mota was ejected by home plate umpire Tyler Hovick. Ortiz walked and, two outs later, Miguel Villarroel doubled him to third. Cameron Cauley walked to load the bases and Gleider Figuereo struck out to end it.

