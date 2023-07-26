FAYETTEVILLE, NC – The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (42-49, 12-13 2nd Half) used three arms on Tuesday afternoon to combine for the fourth shutout victory of the season, blanking the Down East Wood Ducks (48-39, 11-15 2nd Half) 4-0 at Segra Stadium. On the offensive end, a four-run sixth inning proved enough to distance Fayetteville for the remainder of the game.

Tyler Guilfoil pitched the front end of the shutout, firing four scoreless innings. He worked around a pair of walks in the first inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. It marked the third straight game in which Guilfoil has not allowed an earned run and dropped his season ERA to 2.13 across 50.2 total innings.

Ian Foggo (W, 2-2) took over from the bullpen in the fifth in a scoreless game and struck out a pair of Down East bats before the run support arrived.

With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Luis Encarnacion broke the deadlock with a solo home run to right field off reliever Kai-Noa Wynyard (L, 0-2), his seventh of the season for a 1-0 lead. Ricardo Balogh followed the blast with a single, and Garrett McGowan extended the inning with a two-out hit. With two runners on, Sandro Gaston chopped a ball along the third base line that got under Gleider Figuereo’s glove into left, allowing Balogh to score for the 2-0 lead. Hector Nieves and Jackson Loftin then strung together consecutive singles to cap the four-run rally. Nieves in his Fayetteville debut went 2-for-4 with an RBI and four defensive putouts in center field.

Following the big inning, Foggo continued to roll to the longest outing of his professional career. The right-hander out of Lenoir-Rhyne retired eleven straight hitters before walking Figuereo with two outs in the eight. He promptly followed with a groundout of Miguel Villaroel to close four hitless and scoreless frames, totaling five strikeouts over the stretch.

Jeremy Molero took over relief in the ninth inning and loaded the bases on a single and two walks. He escaped trouble and preserved the shutout, fielding a roller towards the mound from Erick Alvarez and tossing to first to end the game.

Fayetteville has now won four straight games and leads the series 2-0. The six-game series continues on Thursday night with first pitch returning to the regular 7:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Alimber Santa and Down East will counter with RHP Leandro Lopez (2-4, 3.42 ERA).