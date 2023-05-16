KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks got five runs in the fourth inning and gave up just four hits in a 10-0 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Woodies whack the Woodpeckers in Kinston. 😎⚾🦆 // @nclottery pic.twitter.com/GWdwgGZyIT — Down East Wood Ducks 🦆 (@GoWoodDucks) May 17, 2023

Down East tacked on two more runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to put the game on ice. The win ended a slide of sorts for the Wood Ducks (19-13), who had lost three of their past four games in the previous home series with Delmarva.

The win, coupled with the Carolina Mudcats’ 14-2 win over Kannapolis, means the Wood Ducks and Mudcasts (19-13) are tied for first place in the Carolina League North standings.

Delmarva (17-15) and Down East play again Wednesday at 11 a.m. in an Education Day game.

The fourth inning was one of firsts. Yeison Morrobel got the fourth going with a two-run homer, his first of the season, that scored Tucker Mitchell. Gleider Figuereo doubled in Ian Moller and Danyer Cueva hit his first homer, a two-run shot that scored Figuereo, to make it 5-0.

In the fifth, Cameron Cauley singled in Mitchell and Yosy Galan to increase the lead to 7-0. In the seventh, Cauley connected on his second homer of the season, a two-run shot that scored Mitchell. Abimelec Ortiz doubled in Cueva in the bottom of the eighth for the final margin.

Down East finished with 10 hits from eight different players. Four pitchers struck out 12, led by D.J. McCarty (1-1), who gave up two hits, struck out eight and walked one.