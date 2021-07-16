Five-run seventh powers Wood Ducks to win over Shorebirds

KINSTON, N.C. – Thanks to a five-run bottom of the seventh, the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Delmarva Shorebirds, 9-3 Thursday night.

Dustin Harris earned the Suddenlink Player of the Game, going 3-for-4 and two runs scored.

Delmarva (38-23) scored first with one run in the top of the first against Down East starter Florencio Serrano.

Down East (34-28) answered in the bottom of the first with two runs against Shorebirds’ starter Shane Davis (L, 4-3). Luisangel Acuña led off with a single and stole second. Harris walked to put runners on first and second. Cody Freeman followed with a two-run double to put the Wood Ducks ahead 2-1.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the bottom of the second. Alejandro Osuna led off with a single but was thrown out on Keithron Moss’ fielder’s choice. With a runner at first and one out, Antonio Cabello blasted a two-run home run (3) to put Down East ahead 4-1.

The Shorebirds plated a run in the fifth and sixth to cut into the deficit, 4-3.

Down East responded in the bottom of the seventh, scoring five runs and sending 10 batters to the plate. Harris led off with a double and advanced to third as Freeman reached first on a fielder’s choice. With runners at the corners, Keyber Rodriguez hit a sac fly to score Harris for the 5-3 lead. With Thomas Saggese at the plate, Freeman stole second and then scored on a two-run home run (5) by Saggese for the 7-3 lead. Angel Aponte singled and stole second. After a strikeout by Osuna, Moss blasted another two-run home run (5) to increase the Woodies lead to 9-3.

Serrano took the no-decision, allowing one run on five hits with one walk and five strikeouts in three innings of work. Eris Filpo (W, 1-0) pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Jesus Linarez pitched two innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Marc Church pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and striking out one to secure the win.

The series continues Friday at 7 p.m. RHP Orceli Gomez (0-2, 6.75) toes the rubber for the Wood Ducks and Delmarva will start RHP Noah Denoyer (5-2, 3.19).

