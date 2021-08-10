Florentino, Acuña power Wood Ducks past Carolina, 4-2

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks won their fifth straight game with a 4-2 win on Tuesday against the Carolina Mudcats.

The pitching staff shut down the Mudcats with seven shutout innings and took a no-hitter to the sixth inning.

After two scoreless innings, Down East (48-36) jumped in front with a run in the bottom of the third. Randy Florentino blasted his second home run of the season to put the Woodies ahead 1-0.

The Wood Ducks added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, chasing Carolina starter Brendan Murphy (L, 5-6) from the game. With two outs, Luisangel Acuña launched a solo home run (7) for the 2-0 lead. Keyber Rodriguez singled and advanced to third on a single by Cristian Inoa. Inoa moved to second on the throw to third and Thomas Saggese drove both runners in with a two-run triple to give Down East the 4-0 lead.

Carolina (51-34) threatened in the top of the ninth, loading the bases and scoring two runs but Eudrys Mañon shut the door and ended the threat to secure the win.

In his first start since May 4th, Owen White took the no-decision, pitching two scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Gavin Collyer (W, 2-0) earned his second win while pitching five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three walks and three strikeouts. Connor Sechler pitched one inning, allowing two runs on one hit with two walks. Mañon (S, 1) finished off the game with one scoreless inning, including one walk and one strikeout en route to his first save of the season.

The series continues Wednesday at 7 p.m. RHP John Matthews (2-3, 6.98) gets the ball for the Wood Ducks and Carolina will counter with LHP Brandon Knarr (6-2, 3.99).

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 am – 4 pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!