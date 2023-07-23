KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks were looking good through seven innings Saturday against the Salem Red Sox. Then came the eighth.

Salem broke open a tie game with a four-run eighth inning and went on to take a 5-1 victory over the Wood Ducks. The win gives Salem the series heading into Sunday’s finale, which starts at 1 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (48-36 overall, 11-12 in the second half) tied the game in the fifth inning when Yanci Pena singled in Zion Bannister. Salem (41-44, 11-11) used two singles, a wild pitch and an RBI double by Alexis Hernandez to build the lead to 5-1.

The Wood Ducks went down in order in the ninth with the final two batters striking out.