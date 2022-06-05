KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A big fourth inning blew open the game as the Down East Wood Ducks used that and some solid pitching in a 5-0 victory on Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (24-26) held Charleston (33-17) to just five hits in getting the win. After scoring a run in the second inning when Marcus Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to score Junior Paniagua, the Wood Ducks blew it open just two innings later.

Paniagua tripled and scored on a throwing error on the relay to give Down East a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Ian Moller later hit a three-run homer to left that scored Cameron Cauley and Smith for a 5-0 margin.

From there, Down East’s pitching did the rest. Mitch Bratt started and threw four innings, striking out six with three hits and a walk. Dylan MacLean (1-0) pitched the next two frames, striking out two and walking one to get the win. Damian Mendoza pitched the final three for the save, giving up two hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Down East wraps up its home series with Charleston Sunday at 1 p.m. After that, the Wood Ducks are on the road for the next two weeks, at Kannapolis June 7-12 and at Lynchburg June 14-19.