FREDERICKSBURG, VA – The FredNat bullpen pitched 7 2/3 innings of three-hit ball and allowed just two unearned runs in a 6-4 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium in front of a crowd of over 5,100 fans.

Geraldi Diaz and T.J. White both hit solo home runs in the win.

The FredNats blitzed Down East in the 1st inning for the second night in a row. Will Frizzell picked up his eighth RBI in the last two games with an RBI single, White singled in a run, and Branden Boissiere also picked up an RBI for a 3-0 lead after one.

The Wood Ducks scored the next three runs in the 2nd and 3rd innings, and then Trey Lipscomb gave the FredNats the lead for good in the 4th with an RBI single to make it 4-3. Lipscomb had three hits in the game and also stole two bases.

Diaz and White each hit solo home runs in the 4th and 5th innings, and Down East added an unearned run in the 9th inning to finish off a 6-4 win for the FredNats.

Tyler Schoff, Chance Huff, Marquis Grissom Jr. and Marlon Perez set down 16 Wood Ducks in a row at one point. The bullpen combined for six strikeouts and no walks. Huff and Grissom each pitched two perfect innings in their FredNat debuts after being drafted by Washington in 2022.

The FredNats will go for the series finale win Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.