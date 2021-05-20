Freeman’s two-run single in 10th helps Wood Ducks win after costly 8th inning

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Thanks to a two-run single by Cody Freeman, the Down East Wood Ducks (11-4) defeated the Charleston RiverDogs (8-7), 6-4 in ten innings on Thursday night.

This is the second extra-innings win of the season for the Wood Ducks as they continue to sit atop the Low-A East Central Division.

After two scoreless frames, the Wood Ducks broke through in the top of the third against RiverDogs starter Graeme Stinson. Cristian Inoa started the inning with a double and Antonio Cabello followed with an infield single. Both runners advanced on a double steal and with one out, Evan Carter grounded out to score Inoa to put Down East in front, 1-0.

The Woodies added an insurance run on the top of the fourth. Dustin Harris reached on a throwing error by Stinson and advanced to second to start the inning. Keyber Rodriguez doubled to score Harris, knocking in his third RBI of the series to put the Wood Ducks ahead 2-0.

After chasing Stinson from the game, Down East doubled their lead in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Carter singled and stole second. Luisangel Acuña singled to score Carter to give the Wood Ducks a 3-0 lead. Harris followed with a single of his own and Acuña scored from first as Down East finished the top of the fifth leading 4-0. The RiverDogs added a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-1, then tied the game on a pinch-hit three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Down East managed to take the lead in the top of the tenth. Jayce Easley started the tenth inning on second, after making the last out in the top of the ninth. Carter worked a walk and advanced to second on a double steal as Easley moved to third. After Acuña struck out, Harris was intentionally walked to load the bases. With two outs, Freeman singled to center to score Easley and Carter as the Wood Ducks took the 6-4 lead.

Gavin Collyer took the no-decision in his first start of the season. He pitched three solid innings, allowing three hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Tyree Thompson was first out of the bullpen, allowing one unearned run on three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Leury Tejada blew his first save of the season as he pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout. Spencer Mraz (2-0) earned his second win of the season, pitching 2 1/3 innings without allowing a run or hit while tallying four strikeouts.

