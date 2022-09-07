(Logos from Down East Wood Ducks and Delmarva Shorebirds; Jason O. Boyd, WNCT illustration)

SALISBURY, Md. (WNCT) — Josy Galan’s three-run homer in the eleventh inning propelled the Down East Wood Ducks to a 4-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Wednesday night.

Galan’s home run gave the Wood Ducks a 4-1 lead in the top of the inning. Down East limited the damage in the bottom of the inning to an RBI single from Jackson Holliday.

Abimelec Ortiz put the Wood Ducks up 1-0 with an RBI double in the fourth inning. Delmarva tied the game at 1-1 when Elio Prado scored as Wilkin Grullon grounded into a double play in the seventh.

Marcus Smith drew four walks for the Wood Ducks.

Holliday led Delmarva with three hits and an RBI.