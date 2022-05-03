KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) Impressive outings from Yosy Galan and Alejandro Osuna propelled the Down East Wood Ducks to a 9-3 win over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Galan notched five hits and three RBIs, finishing a double short of the cycle. Osuna added a pair of home runs for the Wood Ducks (10-12), who jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. Jose Rodriguez added three RBIs.

Damian Mendoza took the win on the mound after allowing one hit and a walk and logging a pair of strikeouts in two innings of relief. Down East starting pitcher Gavin Collyer yielded just two hits and a walk while striking out three batters in four innings of work.

Misael Gonzalez drove in all three Kannapolis (10-12) runs. Noah Owen took the loss after yielding eight hits and five runs, including three homers, while notching seven strikeouts in four innings on the mound.

Five games remain in the series, which runs through Sunday. Wednesday’s game begins at 11 a.m. For a complete look at the Down East schedule, click here.