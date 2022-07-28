KINSTON, N.C. – Get your throwing arm ready!

The Down East Wood Ducks will be hosting a Cornhole Classic tournament on September 17 at Grainger Stadium.

The gates open at 10 a.m. with the event starting at 11 a.m. It is a rounder format with American Cornhole

League Rules. The teams will have three brackets with cash prizes for the top three teams in each bracket.

It is $80 per team until September 3 and $100 per team from September 4 until the event day. Teams will consist of two players. Each team will receive four drink tickets per registration.

To register please email mmeehan@woodducksbaseball.com.