Harris blasts leadoff home run in bottom of the ninth to power Wood Ducks to win

KINSTON, N.C. – For the second time at home, the Down East Wood Ducks got a walkoff win thanks to some timely hitting.

Dustin Harris’ solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Wood Ducks a 2-1 victory over the Fredericksburg Nationals on Thursday at Grainger Stadium. This win puts the Woodies back in the win column, after losing back-to-back games to start the series with Fredericksburg, which came into the series with a 1-17 record.

Entering the bottom of the ninth, the Down East Wood Ducks (14-7) were tied with the Fredericksburg Nationals (3-18). Harris’ solo homerun came off Nationals pitcher Pedro Gonzalez (L, 0-5).

The Wood Ducks jumped out in front for the first time this series in the bottom of the second. Cody Freeman led off the inning with a solo homerun to left field to give Down East their first lead in the series, 1-0.

Fredericksburg answered right away with a solo homerun of their own in the top of the third. With one out, Jeremy Ydens, playing in his first game of the series, hit a solo homerun to tie the game at one.

Gavin Collyer took the no-decision, pitching three innings, allowing one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Tyree Thompson was first out of the bullpen for the Woodies. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and striking out two. Joe Corbett (1-0) earned the win, pitching the final 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

The Wood Ducks and Nationals continue their series Friday at 7 p.m. Down East will send RH Tekoah Roby (0-2, 4.50) to matchup against Fredericksburg LH Alfonso Hernandez (0-0, 3.12)

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9 a.m. -5 p.m.). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!