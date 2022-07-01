KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers found their groove offensively in the third inning and never looked back on their way to a 9-3 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Friday.

The Cannon Ballers scored three runs in the third, fourth and six innings, putting the Wood Ducks in a 9-0 hole that they couldn’t dig themselves out of.

The Wood Ducks trimmed the deficit late in the game. Jose Rodriguez put them on the board with an RBI double in the sixth, Ian Moller drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, and Derwin Barreto closed out the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Cannon Ballers tallied four home runs. Caberea Weaver hit two of them, while Victor Torres and Andy Atwood tallied one apiece.

Daniel Mateo tallied his 24th stolen base of the season for the Wood Ducks, who were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

