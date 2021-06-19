Home run derby causes blowout loss by Wood Ducks to Kannapolis

KINSTON, N.C. – After being no-hit through the first four innings, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 9-1, Saturday night. The Wood Ducks pitching staff surrendered six homeruns in one of their worst performances of the season.

After falling behind 9-0, the Wood Ducks managed to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Keithron Moss worked a walk but was thrown out at second as Jayce Easley reached on a fielder’s choice. Luisangel Acuña followed with a triple to score Easley from first as the Wood Ducks cut into the deficit 9-1.

Nick Krauth (0-2) took his second loss of the season after pitching four innings, allowing five runs on eight hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Nick Lockhart pitched three innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts. Josh Smith pitched two scoreless innings with one hit allowed and three strikeouts to finish the game.

With an RBI triple for the Woodies’ only run, Acuña earns the Suddenlink Player of the game.

The Wood Ducks wrap up their series with the Cannon Ballers Sunday at 1 p.m. RHP Mason Englert (2-1, 4.35) will get the start for Down East and Kannapolis will counter with RHP Angel Acevedo (1-0, 3.86).

Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am – 4pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!