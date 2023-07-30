FAYETTEVILLE, NC – The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-52, 13-16 2nd Half) ran away with Sunday’s game early, scoring seven runs across the second inning in an 8-1 rout of the Down East Wood Ducks (51-40, 14-16 2nd Half) at Segra Stadium. The victory ended a three-game losing skid and secured a series split following wins on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tyler Whitaker started the run barrage with a leadoff single in the second inning against Down East starter Bryan Chi (L, 0-1). Ryan Johnson was then hit with a pitch and Jeron Williams loaded the bases with a walk. A passed ball scored Whitaker, then Jackson Loftin cleared the bases with a two-run double for a 3-0 lead.

Sandro Gaston continued to pile on with an RBI single to right field in the following at-bat, and Dauri Lorenzo connected for a double to put runners at second and third. Still without an out recorded, Brice Matthews grounded a ball to second scoring Gaston and reached when the throw from Andres Mesa got by the first baseman. The play turned the score to 5-0 and tallied the first Single-A RBI for the Astros first-round pick.

Down East pulled Chi from the game and called on Kai-Noa Wynyard from the bullpen. Wynyard managed to strikeout Luis Baez and Luis Encarnacion before giving up a two-run double to Whitaker that capped the 7-0 lead. Whitaker finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 RBI, one run scored and a walk.

Fayetteville starter Jose Nodal (W, 2-9) cruised with the run support behind him and cashed in one his best outings of the year. The left-hander out of Cuba tied a season-high with five strikeouts and only allowed one hit over five scoreless innings in his second winning decision of the year.

Luis Angel Rodriguez (SV, 1) pitched the final four innings and lost the shutout bid in the top of the eighth inning on an Ian Moller RBI single. Rodriguez also struck out five and earned the four-inning save despite the big lead and lowered his stellar season ERA to 1.27.