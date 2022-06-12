KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Kannapolis broke open a close game with 11 of its runs in the final four innings of a 12-5 victory over Down East Sunday in the series finale.

Kannapolis (23-34) and Down East (27-30) each scored a run in the second inning before the Cannon Ballers struck for two runs in the fifth, four in the sixth, three in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Neither team had the kind of pitching that had decided three of the games in the series. Instead, the two teams accounted for 24 hits and seven errors.

Alejandro Osuna (2-for-5, RBI), Daniel Mateo (2-for-5, RBI), Efrenyer Narvaez (2-for-4, RBI) and Yenci Pena (2-for-4, run) led the Wood Ducks’ 12-hit attack. Narvaez drove in the Wood Ducks’ first run in the second inning before Kannapolis tied it in the bottom half of the frame.

Daniel Mateo had an RBI single that scored Osuna in the sixth, cutting Kannapolis’ lead to 3-2. After the Cannon Ballers erupted for four runs for a 7-2 lead, Down East responded with three of its own in the top of the seventh. Junior Paniagua and Osuna each singled in a run before Paniagua scored on a steal by Osuna that ended up as a throwing error by Cannon Ballers catcher Nick Thornquist.

Kannapolis’ four-run sixth was highlighted by Benyamin Bailey’s three-run homer. Wilfred Veras hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh as Kannapolis stretched its lead to 10-5.

The Wood Ducks travel to Lynchburg for a six-game series with the Hillcats that starts Tuesday.