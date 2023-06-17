KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers used four pitchers to limit the Down East Wood Ducks to four hits in a 9-1 win Friday at Grainger Stadium.

Kannapolis (33-28) blew open a 2-0 lead with four runs in the fourth and three in the ninth. Jonabiell Laureano hit his third homer of the season, a solo shot, in the fourth. Two RBI singles, an RBI double by Mario Camilletti and a balk helped the Cannon Ballers jump to a 6-0 lead.

Ian Moller doubled in Cameron Cauley in the bottom of the sixth to cut the margin to 6-1. In the ninth, a bases-loaded double by Camilletti drove in all three of Kannapolis’ runs for the final margin.

Brock Porter (0-1) took the loss for Down East (35-23) despite giving up just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in three innings. Four players had one hit each for the Wood Ducks.

The loss, coupled with a win by the Carolina Mudcats, trimmed Down East’s lead in the Carolina League North Division to 3.5 games going into Saturday. The Wood Ducks host Kannapolis at 5 p.m.