KINSTON, N.C. — The Kannapolis bats from two nights ago returned to Grainger Stadium as the Cannon Ballers recorded 12 hits in A 5-1 win versus Down East.

The Cannon Ballers tallied up two singles with two outs in the first, but were unable to capitalize, leaving runners on first and second. The Woodies came alive in the second inning with Abimelec Ortiz hitting a solo shot off of Jared Kelley to take the early lead.

In the fifth inning, with Robby Ahlstrom pitching for the Woodies, the Cannon Ballers once again tallied two singles, and Wes Kath stepped up to the plate for a two-run double down the left-field line to take the lead away from the Woodies. Ahlstrom rebounded in the sixth, retiring the first three batters he faced.

The seventh and eighth inning was where Kannapolis extended the lead out to 5-1. Beard led off the seventh with a double, advanced to third on a flyout to center, and scored on a wild pitch. In the later stages of the seventh inning, Ahlstrom was relieved by Teodoro Ortega, who retired the last batter of the seventh. Samil Polanco led off with a home run in the eighth, and Beard once again scored after reaching on a walk.

The Woodies had five hits on the night, but couldn’t seem to string them together.

The Wood Ducks (1-5) and Cannon Ballers (5-1) continue their series Friday with the first pitch set at 7 p.m. in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium.

