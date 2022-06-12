KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Another solid pitching performance went the way of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Saturday.

The Cannon Ballers scored both their runs in the fifth inning and held on for a 2-1 victory. Both teams finished with just nine hits as solid pitching dominated another game in this series. After dropping the first game 6-0 on Tuesday, the Wood Ducks won 2-1 on Wednesday and 1-0 on Thursday. Down East won 9-2 on Friday for its third straight win before Saturday.

The two teams wrap up their series Sunday at 1 before the Wood Ducks hit the road again at Lynchburg for a six-game series starting Tuesday.

Yenci Pena singled to center to score Alejandro Osuna, giving the Wood Ducks a 1-0 lead in the third. Kannapolis took the lead in the fifth after Victor Torres’ solo home run and Wes Kath’s RBI double that scored James Beard.

Mitch Bratt (0-2) gave up two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts in the loss. Damian Mendoza pitched the final two innings, giving up no hits with four strikeouts.

Four pitchers limited the Wood Ducks to their four hits. Jared Kelly went three innings, giving up the lone runs with six strikeouts. Angel Acevado (1-2) pitched three innings with no hits and three strikeouts. Haylen Green struck out two with a hit in two innings before Zach Cable got out of a two-walk ninth to preserve the win and get the save.