KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kannapolis scored two runs in the first and third innings and made that stick in a 4-1 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks (38-37) gave up two runs in the first on a Wilfred Veras two-run homer that also scored Colby Smelley. In the third, Wes Kath drove in a run with a single to left-center. Smelley then singled in Jose Rodriguez to make it 4-0.

Abimelec Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly that scored Maximo Acosta for the final run.

The Wood Ducks start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers Monday at 6:05 p.m. The two teams are off Tuesday and resume play Wednesday-Sunday.