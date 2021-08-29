Krauth tosses complete-game win for Wood Ducks

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-1 in the quickest game of the season, two hours and fourteen minutes.

Nick Krauth (W, 4-7) delivered the first nine-inning complete game of the season for Down East and tallied nine strikeouts.

Down East (60-41) jumped ahead in the first inning. With two outs Luisangel Acuña doubled, stole third, and scored on a throwing error to put the Wood Ducks ahead 1-0.

The Woodies added to their lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Jayce Easley was hit by a pitch, stole second and third. With two outs, Acuña launched a two-run home run (9) to push the Woodies lead to 3-0.

Down East added one more run in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Easley singled and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt. Daniel Mateo followed with a single to score Easley and give the Wood Ducks a 4-0 lead.

Fayetteville (45-56) plated their first run of the game in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Wood Ducks plated their final run in the bottom of the seventh. Randy Florentino reached on an error to start the inning and scored from first on a throwing error by Fayetteville catcher Miguel Palma to give Down East a 5-1 lead.

The Wood Ducks and Woodpeckers wrap up their series tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. RHP Owen White (0-0, 3.27) will start on the bump for Down East and Fayetteville will counter with RHP Heitor Tokar (0-3, 6.64)

