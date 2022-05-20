ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carolina Mudcats dealt the Down East Wood Ducks their third straight loss Friday, scoring six runs in the ninth inning to secure an 8-6 win at Five County Stadium.

Carolina’s last-minute surge happened after Down East took a 6-2 lead by scoring three runs in the eighth. One of those runs scored when Abimelec Ortiz drew a bases-loaded walk, and two more scored on a fielding error.

Zach Raabe started Carolina’s (20-17) ninth-inning rally with an RBI double. Eduardo Garcia followed that up with an RBI single, and Henry Mendez finished it off with a grand slam.

Ortiz, Maximo Acosta, Yosy Galan and Junior Paniagua registered RBIs for Down East (15-22).

