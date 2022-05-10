KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks rallied for four runs in the eighth and another in the ninth to secure a 7-6 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Lynchburg (13-13) tacked on three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 6-2 lead, but Abimelec Ortiz and Alejandro Osuna helped the Wood Ducks (12-15) respond quickly with a pair of singles to start the bottom of the inning. Both runners then advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch by Lynchburg’s Reid Johnston. Ortiz scored on a one-out Marcus Smith single.

Smith then stole second base, and Maximo Acosta drew a walk to load the bases.

Osuna scored on another wild pitch by Johnston, bringing the Wood Ducks within two runs of the Hillcats.

Smith later scored as Jose Rodriguez reached on a fielding error. Acosta finished the eighth-inning rally by scoring after a botched pickoff attempt by Lynchburg.

Down East’s Daniel Matteo scored the winning run on another Lynchburg error in the ninth inning.

Lynchburg finished with four errors. Down East had one.

Smith and Acosta had one RBI apiece for Down East. Smith’s three hits included a double and a triple.