FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Daniel Mateo hit three home runs as part of a big offensive day as the Down East Wood Ducks beat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 13-1 on Saturday.

The Wood Ducks scored four runs each in three separate innings to roll to the win. Mateo hit two two-run homers and added a three-run shot to finish 4-for-7 with seven RBI and four runs.

Xavier Valentin finished 3-for-6 with two RBI while Alejandro Osuna and Galan each added two hits for Down East (40-39), which finished with five homers.

Daniel Mateo hit a two-run homer and Yosy Galan and Xaver Valentin each drove in a run with a single to give Down East a 4-0 lead after the first inning. Down East added four more in the second on two-run homers by Mateo and Cameron Cauley.

The Wood Ducks extended the lead to 12-0 after five innings following a solo homer by Valentin and Mateo’s three-run homer.