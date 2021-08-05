Mateo, Rodriguez have big nights as Wood Ducks dismantle Shorebirds

SALISBURY, Md. – The Down East Wood Ducks came away with a huge win as they dismantled the Delmarva Shorebirds, playing as the Delmarva Scrapple, 12-1 on Thursday night.

The Wood Ducks were 3-for-16 with RISP through the first two games of the series and went 8-for-17 during Thursday’s contest.

After four scoreless innings, Down East (44-36) drew first blood in the top of the fifth. Thomas Saggese led off with a single and went to third on a double by Yenci Peña. With one out, Daniel Mateo doubled to score Saggese and Peña to give the Wood Ducks the 2-0 lead.

After a pitching change, Mateo advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored on a two-out double by Keyber Rodriguez for the 3-0 lead. Following a pitching change, Cristian Inoa singled to put runners on the corners and then Angel Aponte drove in Rodriguez with a single to put Down East ahead, 4-0.

Delmarva (45-35) responded in the bottom of the fifth with a run to cut into the deficit, 4-1.

The Woodies added to their lead in the top of the sixth. Saggese singled to center and Peña walked to put runners on first and second. With one out, Mateo singled to score Saggese for the 5-1 lead and Peña advanced to third. During the at-bat of Luisangel Acuña, Mateo stole second (1) and Peña stole home (1) to give Down East a 6-1 lead.

Acuña then reached first on a fielding error to put runners at first and second, and Rodriguez followed with a single to score Mateo for the 7-1 lead. With runners at first and second, Inoa singled to load the bases. A wild pitch followed with Angel Aponte at the plate, allowing every runner to advance and Acuña scored from third to pad the Woodies lead to 8-1.

With runners on second and third, Aponte grounded out, Rodriguez scored to give the Woodies a 9-1 lead and Inoa was thrown out trying to advance from second to third for an inning-ending double play.

Down East continued to string hits together in the top of the eighth. With two outs, Jose Acosta hammered a solo home run (1) to increase the Woodies lead to 10-1. Inoa then reached on a fielding error by Delmarva shortstop Darell Hernaiz and Aponte walked to put runners on first and second. Alejandro Osuna then slapped a single to score Inoa for the 11-1 Down East lead.

One more run was added for the Wood Ducks in the top of the ninth. On the first pitch of the inning, Peña blasted a solo home run (1) to increase the lead for Down East to 12-1.

Florencio Serrano (W, 2-0) earned the win, pitching five innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Teodoro Ortega contributed two scoreless innings, allowing two hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Connor Sechler tallied one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Marc Church pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and tallying three strikeouts.

The series continues Friday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. The Wood Ducks will turn to RHP Mason Englert (4-3, 4.41) and Delmarva will hand the ball to RHP Houston Roth (6-1, 3.25).

