CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCT) — Daniel Mateo recorded three RBIs, scored two runs and stole two bases as the Down East Wood Ducks defeated the Charleston RiverDogs 10-3 Wednesday night.

Miguel Villarroel added three hits, three runs and an RBI for the Wood Ducks (47-44). Marcus Smith, Alejandro Osuna and Yosy Galan added one RBI apiece.

On the mound, Winston Santos picked up the win after striking out five batters and allowing four hits in five innings.

Oneill Manzuetta led Charleston (59-32) with two RBIs. Jelfry Marte added one more. The RiverDogs finished with three triples (Willy Vasquez, Manzueta, Marte).

The Wood Ducks got off to a quick start with two runs in the first inning. Maximo Acosta scored on an error, and Osuna drove in Mateo with an RBI single.

Villarroel scored on Mateo’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Acosta scored on a wild pitch later in the inning, giving the Wood Ducks a 4-0 lead.

The Wood Ducks added six more runs over the final three innings. Villarroel and Mateo logged RBI singles in the seventh, and Galan hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth. RBI singles from Mateo and Smith, followed by another run on a wild pitch, closed out the scoring in the ninth inning.

Charleston scored all three of its runs on a pair of triples in the sixth inning. Manzueta’s triple drove in two runs, and Marte had an RBI triple as well.

Click here to see what’s next for the Wood Ducks.