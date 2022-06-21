KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Daniel Mateo notched four RBIs, scored two runs and stole two bases to lead the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

Mateo helped the Wood Ducks add a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. He drove in Junior Paniagua with a one-out single, stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches, and later scored as Maximo Acosta reached first base on a fielding error.

Back in the third inning, Mateo gave Down East a 3-1 lead with a two-run homer. He also drove in the first run of the game with a single in the first inning.

For the Mudcats, Jesus Chirinos notched an RBI by way of a sacrifice fly in the second inning, and Jeferson Quero hit a solo homer in the eighth .