KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — For a while, it seemed like the Down East Wood Ducks and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers would head into extra innings scoreless for the second night in a row.

That changed in the top of the ninth inning. Down East’s Alejandro Osuna started the inning with a bunt single and stole second base soon after that. He then moved to third on a wild pitch, setting the stage for Daniel Mateo’s RBI single.

Josh Smith used two strikeouts and a groundout to put the Cannon Ballers down in order in the bottom of the inning.

Mateo had a team-high three hits for the Wood Ducks.

Robby Ahlstrom struck out eight batters and yielded six hits in six scoreless innings for the Wood Ducks. Teodoro Ortega picked up the win after keeping Kannapolis scoreless in two innings on the mound.

Colson Montgomery led Kannapolis with three hits.

