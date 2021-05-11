May 11: Wood Ducks pregame notes vs. Carolina; Smith placed on DL

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — For the first time in 612 games, the Down East Wood Ducks are home. The team will host the Carolina Mudcats tonight at 7 at Grainger Stadium.

The Wood Ducks come into Grainger looking to build on their 6-0 start after sweeping Kannapolis in their last series.

The Texas Rangers have announced the Wood Ducks’ Marcus Smith has been placed on the 7-day IL in Down East as of Monday. Obie Ricumstrict transferred from Arizona to Down East. The roster for Down East currently sits at 30 players with two inactive on the injured list.

Click here to view Tuesday’s game notes. WNCT will be live from Grainger Stadium starting at 5. Highlights and more on Tuesday’s home opener will be on 9OYS News at 11.