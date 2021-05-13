May 13: Let’s play two! Wood Ducks game notes vs. Mudcats; free vaccination clinic this Saturday

KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks played in and won their first home game Tuesday in 612 days.

Then the rain came Wednesday and stopped the team’s run at least for a day. Now, the Wood Ducks and Mudcats are slated to play a doubleheader Thursday starting at 5 p.m.

Here are the game notes for Thursday.

Also, the Wood Ducks have announced there will be a free Covid vaccination clinic at Grainger Stadium on Saturday.

StarMed Healthcare will be at Grainger Stadium offering free Covid vaccinations starting at 5 p.m. when gates open and will last until 8 p.m. The vaccination area will be located on the grass area, inside the stadium behind the first base grandstand.

Anyone coming to the game can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, free of charge and anyone receiving the vaccine will receive a free meal voucher which is good for a hot dog, bag of chips, and drink.

Walk-ups are welcome but you can also register in advance to speed up the process on Saturday. To register in advance:

visit starmed.care

hit the “Vaccine – Register Now” button

click “first dose”

use the drop-down box to click on “Lenoir County”

click “yes”

use the drop-down box to click on “Kinston Baseball – Grainger Stadium”







Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5172 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am -5pm).