May 14 Wood Ducks game notes vs. Mudcats: Down East looks to bounce back after first loss of season

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — All good things must eventually come to an end.

The Down East Wood Ducks’ unbeaten start to the 2021 season ended Thursday with a doubleheader split with the Carolina Mudcats. The Wood Ducks will look to return to their winning ways at Grainger Stadium in Friday’s game, which starts at 7.

Justin Bullock (0-1, 5.40) starts for the Mudcats while vs. Tekoah Roby (0-0, 0.00) goes for the Wood Ducks. Click here to read more about tonight’s game.