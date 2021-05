RALEIGH — The North Carolina Radiation Protection Section of the NC Department of Health and Human Services has received a report of a measuring tool with a radioactive component that was stolen in Durham, N.C.

The device, if handled inappropriately, can pose a potential health and safety risk. The gauge, which uses radioactive materials to test conditions of materials during construction, was discovered to be missing on May 6, 2021, and the theft was reported to the NC Radiation Protection Section and local law enforcement. The gauge was contained in a Type A transportation container at the time of its disappearance and was clearly marked as containing radioactive material. The container can be identified by its yellow plastic case with the following labels: