May 8: Wood Ducks pregame notes vs. Kannapolis; White placed on DL

Can you say 4-0? The Down East Wood Ducks can.

The Wood Ducks picked up a 4-2 victory on Friday that improved the team to 4-0 to start the season. The team is scheduled to play again on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Also of note, the Wood Ducks have made the following roster transactions:

RHP Owen White has been placed on the 7-day IL

RHP Tyree Thompson has been sent up from Arizona. He will wear #29.

The Down East Wood Ducks roster sits at 30 active players with one on the injured list.