May 8: Wood Ducks pregame notes vs. Kannapolis; White placed on DL

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Can you say 4-0? The Down East Wood Ducks can.

The Wood Ducks picked up a 4-2 victory on Friday that improved the team to 4-0 to start the season. The team is scheduled to play again on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Click here to see the game notes for Saturday evening’s contest.

Also of note, the Wood Ducks have made the following roster transactions:

  • RHP Owen White has been placed on the 7-day IL
  • RHP Tyree Thompson has been sent up from Arizona.  He will wear #29.

The Down East Wood Ducks roster sits at 30 active players with one on the injured list.

