ZEBULON, N.C. — Hendry Mendez started the game with a leadoff home run, Alberis Ferrer followed with a RBI triple later in the first, and Jose Sibrian came through with a RBI double in the eighth as the Carolina Mudcats (10-13, 44-45) earned a series-tying 3-1 victory versus the Down East Wood Ducks (13-9, 46-42) on Saturday evening at Five County Stadium.

Mendez went 2-for-3 with his leadoff homer and a double in the seventh. His first-inning blast extended his hit streak to 12 straight games and gave the Mudcats the immediate lead. Ferrer went 1-for-3 with his lone hit being his two-out RBI triple in the first that put Carolina up 2-0.

Both early runs came in support of starter Edwin Jimenez who pitched through five and 2/3 scoreless with five strikeouts while earning the victory. Jimenez (3-4) scattered six hits and walked two while reaching a season-high 90 pitches in his near-quality start.

Michele Vassalotti, Miguel Segura and Ryan Middendorf followed Jimenez with Vassalotti inheriting two and leaving three men on in the sixth. Segura allowed a home run in the eighth and Middendorf (S, 1) worked a scoreless ninth to earn his first save.

Marcus Smith drove in, and scored, the only run of the game for Down East as he connected on a solo home run off Segura to start the eighth. The home run came on the very first pitch of the eighth and was Smith’s fifth of the year. Of his five homers, four have come at Five County Stadium against the Mudcats.

Josh Stephan started and allowed two runs and three hits in the first, before holding Carolina without a hit from the second through the fifth. Jose Corniell took over in the sixth and worked around two walks over his scoreless inning. Kai-Noa Wynyard pitched the final two frames with just one run allowed on two hits. His lone run given up came on Sibrian’s two-out double in the eighth. Wynyard also struck out five over his two innings pitched.

The victory lifted the Mudcats into a 12-11 lead in the overall season series between the two teams. The series will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Five County Stadium.