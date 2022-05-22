ZEBULON, N.C. – Hendry Mendez went 1-for-3 with a run and a RBI, both Jackson Chourio and Eduardo Garcia had two hits, and Stiven Cruz worked through his second straight scoreless start on Saturday as the Carolina Mudcats won their fourth straight game.

The Mudcats won 2-1 versus the Down East Wood Ducks on Saturday night at Five County Stadium. The victory clinched a series win for Carolina, giving the Mudcats three straight series wins against the Wood Ducks this season.

The Mudcats (21-17) scored once in the second and once in the third while taking an early 2-0 lead on Mitch Bratt and the Wood Ducks (15-23). The lone Down East run came in the eighth when Marcus Smith connected on a solo home run off reliever Brannon Jordan.

Jordan (S, 1) followed the one-run eighth with a clean ninth while earning his first career save. He was also Carolina’s fifth pitcher of the night and ended up with the save after working the final two innings with three strikeouts. Trevor Tietz tossed a scoreless seventh, Jakob Brustoski pitched a scoreless sixth and Pablo Garabitos worked a scoreless fifth. Garabitos (1-0) struck out one and worked around a hit while earning the victory.

Cruz started and worked through four scoreless with two walks and three strikeouts while reaching 65 pitches (40 strikes) in his second start of the season. His fourth and final inning was played through heavy rain, but saw Cruz pitch around a hit with two strikeouts.

The game entered a near 90-minute delay in the middle of the fourth after starting 38 minutes late due to rain. In all, Saturday’s game saw one hour and 57 minutes of delay time overall.

Mendez went 1-for-3 with a run in the second and a RBI single in the third while accounting for both of Carolina’s runs. Chourio, meanwhile, accounted for Carolina’s second and final run after reaching on a single and scoring on Mendez’s run-scoring hit.

The two teams conclude their series Sunday at 1 p.m. in Zebulon.