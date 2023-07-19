KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The middle innings were big for the Salem Red Sox and led to a 6-4 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Wednesday.

Salem got three of its six runs in the fourth and fifth innings and held on in an afternoon game at Grainger Stadium. The two teams will play again Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Wood Ducks (47-34 overall, 10-10 second half) scored a run in the first and second innings to match Salem’s offensive output. The Red Sox (39-43, 9-10) scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth for a 5-2 lead. The Wood Ducks got two more in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t get any closer.

Down East got its first run when Konner Piotto’s sacrifice fly scored Danyer Cueva, knotting the game at 1-1. The Wood Ducks then tied it at 2-2 in the second on Cueva’s single that scored Tommy Specht.

Salem added its two runs in the fourth, the second when Jhostynxon Garcia’s triple drove in Cutter Coffey. Albertson Asigen’s solo homer gave the Red Sox a 5-2 lead.

Down East got two runs back in the sixth on Anthony Gutierrez’s double that scored Piotto and Yenci Pena.