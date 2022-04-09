ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-run double by Arbet Cipion helped the Carolina Mudcats break a tie game open en route to a 6-3 win over the Down East Wood Ducks Friday in the season opener for both teams at Five County Stadium.

The double scored Jeferson Quero and Michah Bello to give the Mudcats a 5-3 lead. Carolina tacked on another run in the eighth on a double steal as Arbert Cipion stole second and Micah Bello took home.

The Mudcats (1-0) finished it out as Michele Vassalotti closed out the ninth on three straight outs, two on strikeouts.

Down East (0-1) opened the scoring when Alejandro Osuna doubled to left, scoring Tucker Mitchell in the second inning. Carolina tied it when Cipion doubled in Quero in the bottom half of the inning and took a 2-1 lead on Hendry Mendez’ single that plated Jheremy Vargas.

Carolina increased its lead to 3-1 when Bello scored after Cipion grounded out to short in the fourth. The Wood Ducks tied it at 3-3 in the fifth when Maximo Acosta singled to center, allowing Junior Paniagua and Drewin Barreto to score.

The two teams square off again Saturday at 5 p.m.