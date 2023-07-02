KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Despite a rally in the eighth inning by Down East, the Carolina Mudcats held on for a 3-2 win Saturday at Grainger Stadium.

Carolina (42-26 overall, 5-2 second half) got within one run in the bottom of the eighth after Cameron Cauley doubled in Konner Piotto. However, the Wood Ducks went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win for Carolina (35-35, 2-5).

Carolina took a 1-0 lead with a homer by Jose Sibrian in the top of the second. Down East tied it with Angel Aponte’s single that scored Gleider Figuereo.

The Mudcats added to their lead in the sixth when Luke Adams grounded out and Luis Lara scored. In the seventh, Jadher Areinamo singled in Jheremy Vargas to give the Mudcats a 3-1 lead.