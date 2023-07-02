KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Jose Sibrian went 2-for-4 with two runs driven in, Luis Lara totaled three hits, Jace Avina hit a two-run homer in the ninth and starter Logan Henderson struck out eight over five one-hit innings as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at Grainger Stadium.

Sibrian got the Mudcats (3-5, 36-35) going early as he drove in the first runs of the game with a two-run double in the first. Lara singled and Hedbert Perez reached on fielder’s choice before scoring on Sibrian’s double in the opening frame.

The Wood Ducks (5-3, 42-27) answered back with an Angel Aponte home run in the same frame, but that hit would be all Henderson (W, 1-2) allowed in his victorious outing. Henderson worked through the fifth with one hit, one run, two walks and eight strikeouts. He also faced just a handful over the minimum while reaching 75 pitches (48 strikes).

The Aponte homer cut the Carolina lead to 2-1 after the first, but the Mudcats went on to add a run in the third on a double steal and another in the fourth with a bases loaded walk while going up 4-1.

Perez later singled in a run in the eighth to push Carolina ahead 5-1, but the Wood Ducks inched closer with two runs in the same inning to get within two at 5-3. Avina then followed a Sibrian single in the ninth with a two-run blast to give the Mudcats the insurance needed to leave with the 7-3 victory.

Relievers Nate Peterson, Jeison Pena and Yerlin Rodriguez followed Henderson with Peterson tossing two scoreless frames and totaling three strikeouts in his first outing after a month-long stint on the injured list. Pena later allowed a couple of runs in the eighth, but Rodriguez finished the victory with a scoreless ninth.

Leandro Lopez (L, 2-3) started for the Wood Ducks and took the loss after allowing four runs (two earned) and six hits over three and 1/3 innings.

The two teams play again Monday at 6 p.m. with a fireworks show to finish off the series before the Wood Ducks head to Kannapolis.