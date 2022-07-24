ZEBULON, N.C. – Jeferson Quero, Hedbert Perez and Jesus Chirinos each drove in runs with a single, triple and home run respectively to fuel a six-run fifth as the Carolina Mudcats earned a 7-3 series-clinching victory versus the Down East Wood Ducks on Sunday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

The Mudcats (11-13, 45-45) took two of three in the series against the Wood Ducks (13-10, 46-43) and finished the year 13-11 overall versus Down East.

Perez ended up going 1-for-3 with two RBI including a first-inning sacrifice fly to score Hendry Mendez and his RBI triple in the fifth. That first-inning sac fly gave the Mudcats an early 1-0 lead. It also followed a leadoff single from Mendez and a double from Jackson Chourio.

Mendez went 1-for-3 overall and stretched his hitting streak to 13 straight games, matching Chourio for the longest hit streak for a Mudcats player this season. Chourio went 1-for-4 with a double, giving him five doubles and five hits overall in the series against the Wood Ducks.

Carlos Rodriguez started for Carolina and held the early 1-0 lead through the second before seeing it slip away on a home run to start the third from Abimelec Ortiz. That home run tied the game at 1-1 and was one of two hits in the inning for Down East. Rodriguez (3-for-4), however, would go on to work through the fifth with just the one run allowed on four hits. He also worked around a couple of walks and struck out two while getting the victory in what was his eighth consecutive start.

The game remained locked at 1-1 until the Mudcats broke it open with six runs and four hits off reliever Josh Gessner in the fifth. Luis Silva started the Carolina rally with a single. Jesus Garcia then struck out, but would manage to reach on a wild pitch to put two men on for Jhermey Vargas. Gessner (1-1) then hit Vargas with a pitch to load the bases for Mendez who then brought in the go-ahead run with a sac fly. Chourio then hit into a force out, but Gessner would throw a wild pitch to score Garcia and then give up a RBI single to Quero. Perez then brought in Quero from first with a triple and Chirinos would cap the rally with a home run off the video board in left.

In all, Gessner recorded just two outs and allowed six run on four hits while taking the loss. Reliever Jackson Leath finished the fifth for him and also pitched a scoreless sixth. Juan Mejia and Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa followed and worked through a scoreless seventh and eighth respectively. Ryan Garcia started and allowed just one run on three hits over four. He also struck out six.

The Mudcats led 7-1 after the fifth and would then turn things over to the bullpen. Fernando Olguin was the first man up and went on to work through a scoreless sixth. Junior Montero then pitched the next two innings, but would allow two Down East runs in the eighth after originally working a scoreless seventh. Miguel Guerrero then finished the game with a scoreless ninth while striking out two.

The Mudcats will return to action on Tuesday night in Fayetteville for game one of a six-game road trip against the Woodpeckers. The Wood Ducks continue their road trip at Charleston starting Tuesday.