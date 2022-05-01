KINSTON, N.C. — The Carolina Mudcats scored two runs in the 10th inning and closed out the series with the Down East Wood Ducks with a 6-4 victory on Sunday at Grainger Stadium.

In extra innings, new pitcher Michael Brewer stepped in. A double put runners at second and third with one out, following an Eduardo Garcia double on a 3-for-5 night, scoring both runners, totaling five RBIs in the game for Garcia.

Winston Santos got the call in the Sunday game against the Mudcats.

Santos got out of the first inning scoreless. The Mudcats starter, Miguel Segura, recorded outs on the first three batters. Santos answers with a three up three down in the top of the second.

Maximo Acosta led off the bottom of the second off on a unique popup double that landed on the pitcher’s mound and was followed by a single from Jose Rodriguez to score Acosta.

In the fifth inning, the Wood Ducks got one aboard with a two-out walk. After a double and a walk, they took a 2-0 lead.

The Mudcats had a two-hit sixth but failed to do any damage, as the Wood Ducks left the inning up 4-0.

Ortega had a three up, three down seventh inning, but in the eighth, Ortega let two on, eventually bringing in Devin Dotson from the bullpen. Dotson with one out gave up a three-run home run, making it a 4-3 game by the end of the inning.

With one out left to close out the game, Jheremy Vargas tied up the game up at four. The Wood Ducks had runners on first and third in the bottom of the ninth, falling to cross the plate taking us to extras.

The Woodies go on the road next week to face the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, before returning home to Grainger Stadium on May 10th to face Lynchburg.