KINSTON, N.C. — With a pair of 6-5 finals, the Mudcats took both games of Friday’s de facto doubleheader in Kinston versus the Down East Wood Ducks.

Carolina trailed 4-1 late in Game 1, and 5-0 early in Game 2 before coming back in both games. Hedbert Perez had a go-ahead double in the first game. Jheremy Vargas scored the eventual game winner in the first game and drove in the go-ahead run in the second game.

The Mudcats (10-9) trailed 4-1 going into the eighth before getting a run on a passed ball, another on an error and two more on a go-ahead RBI double from Perez to take a 5-4 lead. The Wood Ducks (8-11) went on to tie the game with a run in the last of that same eighth inning, but an Eduardo Garcia sac fly brought across Vargas as the eventual game-winning run in the ninth.

Down East committed four errors and allowed five Carolina runs on three hits over the final two innings of the first game. Vargas led off the ninth by reaching on an error and later scored the game-winning run.

Reliever Christian Tripp earned the win despite giving a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. Tripp (2-0) worked around those two runs while earning his second victory so far this season. He also walked one and struck out one. Trevor Tietz then pitched the ninth to earn his second save. Tietz (S, 2) retired the side in order in the ninth while closing out the Game 1 victory.

The first game of Friday’s doubleheader was played through the ninth as it was the completion of Tuesday’s suspended game between the Wood Ducks and Mudcats. The second game was shortened to seven innings and saw lots of early scoring as Down East rallied for five runs in the first to take a 5-0 lead. The Mudcats, however, came back in a big way with six runs on four hits to take a 6-5 lead.

Carolina’s five-run second began with Micah Bello being hit by a pitch and continued with a double from Alberis Ferrer. Oswal Leones then brought in Bello with a single to left, cutting the deficit to 5-1. After Jose Sibrain reached on an error, Zack Raabe was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Arbert Cipion then delivered a two-run double to make it a two-run game at 5-3. Vargas then both tied the game and put Carolina up for good with a two-run single.

All six runs were allowed by starter Josh Stephan, however, only four were earned to him. Stephan (1-1) pitched into the second in his start, but left after recording two outs in that same inning.

Israel Puello started for the Mudcats and pitched around the five early runs while pitching through the sixth and earning the win. Puello (2-2) struck out nine, and pitched around a first-inning grand slam while allowing five runs on seven hits in the victory.

Karlos Morales worked the seventh while earning his first save of the season.

The Wood Ducks (8-11) and Carolina Mudcats (10-9) continue their series Saturday with the series in the Mudcats’ favor 3-1, as the first pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Grainger Stadium.

